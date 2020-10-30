Falsely accused mass shooting suspect wants $3M from Hunt County

article

A man falsely accused in a mass shooting is suing law enforcement.

Two people were killed and more than a dozen injured last October at a party venue near Greenville, northeast of Dallas.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said a witness identified Brandon Gonzales as the gunman.

Gonzales spent nine days in jail then was released with all charges dropped.

Sheriff Randy Meeks said new information came to light, including evidence that seemed to clear to clear Gonzales.

Gonzales said the accusations caused him to lose his job and damaged his reputation.

He’s asking for $3 million from the sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

No one else has been arrested in connection to the shooting.