Family, friends remember Austin mother of three killed by intoxicated driver

Loved ones are remembering a mother of three who was killed over the weekend, and they are asking for safety measures to be taken.

On July 11, around 11:15 p.m., Janicia Renee Molina, 30, was standing by a boat on a trailer that was parked along the curb on Pecan Brook Dr. in East Austin.

A driver of an SUV drove into the trailer and continued driving through a front yard, eventually hitting the corner of a house.

According to an arrest affidavit, Molina was dragged about 100 feet and died at the scene. Marena Falcon-De la Rosa, 27, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

On Tuesday, family and friends of Molina held a balloon release in her honor.

"Neesha was an outspoken person, kindhearted, she’d give you her last, if that's all she had. She just would call and check up on us and tell us, ‘What do y’all need?’" said Nate Frederick, Molina’s brother. "She didn’t leave anybody in the dark. She didn’t leave anybody in the dirt. She was going to help you out. "

They were able to spend time together as a family on the Fourth of July, just a few days before her death.

"She said, ‘Just come over here, why are you going to go to somebody else's house?’ We were out here in the parking lot, just chilling…we were just talking about how the cars just fly through here," said Frederick.

The family is now asking the city to install safety upgrades along that road.

"We need speed bumps over here, there’s a school over here, and they need cameras," said Briana Flores, sister-in-law of Molina. "They need these lights out here working, because at night, this light doesn't ever work."