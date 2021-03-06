Family Hospital System hosts 24-hour ‘Vax-A-Thon’ in Williamson County

This weekend, those with Family Hospital System will be hosting a "Vax-A-Thon," vaccinating 7,000 community members in 24 hours.

The event is taking place at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex and is by appointment only. Those who are eligible have already been sent out an invite.

However, Saturday morning, cars lined the parking lot for those in line to receive their shot.

"Family Hospital Systems was here doing its part to make sure that those who wanted to get vaccinated, could get vaccinated," said Jen Stratton, Director of Communicatons with Family Hospital Systems.

A 24-hour COVID-19 vaccine distribution created to inoculate those who still need one of the shots.

"There is not a hub in this country that is doing a 24-hour long hub to make sure shots get in arms in a safe and efficient manner," Stratton said.

The event came about after the winter storm caused many to miss their appointments and delay a shipment, causing the group to find a way to get back on track.

"We really started planning on Monday and now here we are on Saturday making this a reality," she said.

The process, Stratton says is seamless. Once people drive in, they're directed into a line, drive to a registration tent and then go on to get their shot. The whole process takes around 45 minutes.

"It looks daunting to see a parking lot full of cars but knowing that people are in and out of here in less than an hour no matter how backed up we are, that is a really incredible testament to the staff and volunteers that are out here, and I tip my hat to them because they are making the magic happen" she said.

Magic, she said she's proud to be a part of.

"I'm proud to be part of a health organization that is doing its part to make sure we are kicking covid out of Williamson County." Stratton said.