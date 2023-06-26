Family of 3 arrested in string of mail theft and identity fraud cases in Travis County

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has arrested a family of three in connection with a string of organized mail theft and identity fraud crimes.

Father and mother, Adam and Amy Liveoak, and their adult son Andrew are now facing first-degree felony Theft of Mail ID Info and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity charges.

Investigators say the Liveoaks stole mail containing victims' personal ID and credit card information.

Travis County detectives conducted search warrants and found burglary tools, illegally manufactured keys, drug paraphernalia, and large folders of personal information belonging to various individuals.

Whether your mail goes to a neighborhood cluster box or directly to your own residential mailbox, anyone can become a target of mail theft.

TCSO tips to prevent mail theft:

Collect your mail daily

Don't send cash in the mail

Don't leave outgoing mail overnight in a mailbox

It's best to drop off outgoing mail that contains a check at your local post office

Deliver valuable items to your work or request a hold for pickup at your local post office

If you'll be out of town, request your local post office to hold your mail until you return

Be observant

If you see someone stealing your mail, call 911. If the crime has already happened and the suspects are gone, call non-emergency dispatch at 512-974-0845, option 3.

Officials say if this happens to you, you must also report the crime to the United States Postal Inspection Service at www.postalinspectors.uspis.gov or call 1-877-2455..