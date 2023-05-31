Man, woman found with mail from 15-plus addresses in truck during Texas traffic stop

Two people have been arrested for mail theft after a Fayette County traffic stop uncovered mail from over 15 different addresses in their truck.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says it received a call around 12:30 a.m. May 30 about a suspicious blue truck on US 77 just north of La Grange.

Two officers found a truck matching the description and stopped it, finding 25-year-old Damon William Stewart of Houston and 41-year-old Amanda Jean Campos of Weimar inside.

A pat down search for weapons uncovered a "cake" vape pen containing THC on Stewart and a probable cause search of the truck uncovered a meth pipe Stewart allegedly admitted was his.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Amanda Jean Campos (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The two officers also found a large amount of mail with different names and addresses from the area, including multiple streets in La Grange. Over 15 different addresses were on the mail collected from the truck.

Stewart and Campos were arrested and charged with theft of mail between 10 and 20 items, a state jail felony. Both were transported to the Dan. R. Beck Justice Center.