Family of Alexander Gonzales frustrated as APD delay bodycam video

A family says they are frustrated with Austin Police after the department has decided to push back the release of body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that killed 27-year-old Alexander Gonzales.

"Alex was not only caring but attentive and always put other people before him," said Carina Boston Pinales, cousin of Alexander Gonzales.

Pinales says she can only remember good things about Gonzales. "He was just a very caring and giving person."

Gonzales was killed in an officer-involved shooting four months ago on Wickersham Lane. According to police, Gonzales was driving with his girlfriend and infant child when he cut off an off-duty police officer. Several witnesses captured cell phone video of the encounter back in January.

The officer claims Gonzales had a gun so he shot at him. A responding officer also fired his weapon. Gonzales was killed that night.

Last week, the family of Gonzales was set to watch the police bodycam footage from that night for the first time ever.

Advertisement

"It's not something that you want to ever live your whole life anticipating having to view," said Pinales.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Pinales says Austin Police called less than 24 hours before the viewing to cancel.

Austin police released a statement saying the Chief had determined that additional delay is needed and that they would not be releasing the video as planned. APD plans to release footage no later than May 4, 2021. The family says this isn't the first time police have delayed the video.

"Considering that this is the second rescheduling, it's exhausting and I feel like it's a method that they are accustomed to in order to wear down the community that they're supposed to serve," said Pinales.

Pinales says the family has to wait once again to see the video. She hopes the release of the video will bring change and accountability within the system.

"Now we have to wait more than a month further down the road to see what those compromises were from the officers' end and it simply exhausts our family more than the exhaustion of this circumstance has," she said.

If you would like to support the Gonzales family, click here.

For updates from the family, click here.