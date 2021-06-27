Family of Jason Landry set up booth at Luling festival

For more than half a century, Luling's Watermelon Thump has been the talk of the town for its fun activities, rides, treats, and booths. This year, a new booth popped up hoping to bring missing 21-year-old Jason Landry home.

"We have a booth here in Luling at the Watermelon Thump Festival just trying to raise awareness for Jason," said Kent Landry, father to Jason Landry.

Smack in the middle of the festivities this year was Kent and Lisa Landry’s booth. They were passing out flyers, frisbees, and other free items with the words "Where is Jason" and "missing" stamped across it all. The Landrys have been working hard doing events like this for the past 6-months trying to find their son, Jason.

Investigators believe Jason planned to drive home from his apartment in San Marcos to Missouri City, a suburb of Houston to visit family for the holidays on December 13th, 2020. A timeline from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office tracks Landry's movements from when he left his apartment in San Marcos to when his phone ceased pinging in Luling.

The timeline provided by CCSO is as follows:

December 13, 10:55 p.m.: Landry leaves his apartment in San Marcos, headed to Missouri City

December 13, 11:05 p.m.: Landry is driving on Hwy 80 and passes under I-35 in San Marcos

December 13, 11:07 p.m.: Landry enters Caldwell County on Hwy 80, heading south

December 13, 11:11 p.m.: Landry enters Martindale, still heading south on Hwy 80

December 13, 11:15 p.m.: Landry passes over SH 130 on Hwy 80

December 13, 11:17-11:21 p.m.: Landry passes through Fentress, Prairie Lea, and Stairtown

December 13, 11:24 p.m.: Landry enters Luling on Hwy 80.

A day after Jason left his apartment, a volunteer firefighter found his car crashed and abandoned. Jason was nowhere to be found.

"Help us find him. We just want to find him," said Lisa Landry.

Six months later, Kent and Lisa Landry say they have come back to Luling more times than they can count. It was the last known place where their son was located before he disappeared. They plan to keep coming back until they can finally bring Jason back with them.

"When we come here, it makes me think of how hard it is every time we leave again without him," said Lisa.

The booth at the festival was set up by volunteers. Dozens of people stopped at the booth to talk to the Landry family.

"I think for anyone who has a kid that's driving, I think this just touches them close to home because I think everybody's kind of been in the same place when your kids out past curfew and you wonder where your child is. Unfortunately, we're just living in kind of the worst nightmare of all parents," said Kent.

Some people wanted to talk to Kent and Lisa while others took a moment to pray with them for Jason.

"They're praying for us and that really does make a difference. Words can't describe how it helps us to get through," said Kent.

The family has put up a $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or reach out to Detective Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 512-398-6777 Ext. 4516.

People can also contact Project Absentis with information in Jason’s case by calling 726-777-1359 or emailing ProjectAbsentis@ProtonMail.com

