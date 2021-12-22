Jason Landry: Billboard going up to help find missing Texas State student
A billboard with Jason Landry's photo will soon go up, as the search for the missing Texas State student continues. Jason went missing in December 2020.
New details released in search for missing Texas State student
More than a year after Jason Landry’s disappearance the sheriff’s office is making evidence public with FOX 7 Austin, hoping to generate new leads.
Where is Jason Landry? Search continues for missing Texas State student
Officials have released never-before-seen video and audio as the search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry who was last seen in December 2020.
Body found near Seguin not believed to be Jason Landry
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office does not believe the body to be that of Jason Landry, even though it was discovered about 20 miles from where he went missing last year.
Vigil for missing Texas State student Jason Landry in Houston area
It's been one year since 21-year-old Jason Landry vanished on his drive home from San Marcos.
Crimewatch: 1 year since Texas State student Jason Landry vanished
It's been one year since 21-year-old Jason Landry vanished on his drive home from school. His car crashed on a dirt road in Luling, his clothes, phone, and wallet were all left behind. FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has a look at the case.
Search for missing Texas State student Jason Landry continues near Luling
TEXSAR returned for the eighth time Saturday to the area near Luling where missing Texas State student Jason Landry was last seen last December.
TEXSAR to continue search for Jason Landry in Caldwell County
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has requested that TEXSAR return to the area Jason Landry was last seen for a one-day search on Oct. 16.
Family of Jason Landry set up booth at Luling festival
With the help of some volunteers, Jason's family set up a booth at the Luling Annual Watermelon Thump to spread his story.
Family, friends of missing student Jason Landry offering $10,000 reward
Texas State University student Jason Landry vanished on a drive home for a holiday break in December 2020.
Family, investigators push for geofence warrant in Jason Landry case
It's been 150 days since Texas State University student Jason Landry went missing while driving home to see his family for Christmas last year.
Volunteers search again for missing Texas State student Jason Landry
A usually quiet and empty part of Caldwell County was filled with volunteers, helicopters, and other searching resources to look for Jason Landry.
TEXSAR returning to help search for missing Texas State student
TEXSAR is returning at the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office for a three-day search for Jason Landry who went missing December 13, 2020.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released new details in their search for 21-year-old Jason Landry, who has been missing since Dec. 13.
Search continues in Caldwell County for missing Texas State student
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office circulated a new missing person poster on social media, which included the most recent picture of Jason taken the same weekend he went missing.
Texas EquuSearch suspending search for missing Texas State student
Texas EquuSearch has announced that it is suspending its search efforts for 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry.
Search teams work through 300 acres in search for Texas State student
Jason Landry has been missing since Sunday, December 13, when he left San Marcos to spend Christmas break in Houston with family.
One week later, search continues for missing Texas State student
This is the beginning of the second week of searching for Jason Landry.
Nearly a week after his disappearance, search for missing Texas State student continues
Assisted by Texas Search and Rescue, deputies with Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office combed through a rural area of the county near Luling looking for 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry.
Texas State student still missing near Luling
Jason Landry left Texas State University Sunday night for Houston to spend the holiday break with his family. When he reached Luling, Investigators believe Jason made a wrong turn that put him onto Salt Flat Road.