Family pleading for answers after man shot, killed outside his home

A wife is grieving the death of her husband after he was shot and killed in front of his house in North Austin. Police believe this was a random attack and are searching for the two suspects responsible.

“I miss him. I miss him. This weekend for me is very bad,” said Lourdes Mejia Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she is suffering after her husband, 38-year-old Jose Francisco

Galeano Antunez, was killed Friday night. “He has never had a problem with anyone. I don't understand why they come kill him,” she said.

A make-shift memorial now sits in the spot where Antunez died.

The family plans to bury him in Honduras.

They have set up a fundraiser for the expenses, click here to help.

Police say two suspects approached Antunez and his friends Friday night in a maroon sedan and offered to sell them drugs. Antunez declined and the suspects drove off only to come back minutes later.

Both tried to rob the group with one suspect being armed. An altercation ensued and Antunez was shot. “I don't understand why someone come here and kill him. I don't understand. I don't understand,” said Gonzalez.

APD is looking for those two suspects responsible.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Black male

Estimated to be 6’ tall

Thin build

Last seen wearing a wine-colored sweatshirt

Suspect #2 is described as:

Black male

Light skin tone

Estimated to be 5’7” tall

Heavy-set

Last seen wearing a white or light-colored short sleeve shirt

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide

at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime

Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime

Stoppers app.

