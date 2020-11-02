Family pleading for answers after man shot, killed outside his home
AUSTIN, Texas - A wife is grieving the death of her husband after he was shot and killed in front of his house in North Austin. Police believe this was a random attack and are searching for the two suspects responsible.
“I miss him. I miss him. This weekend for me is very bad,” said Lourdes Mejia Gonzalez.
Gonzalez says she is suffering after her husband, 38-year-old Jose Francisco
Galeano Antunez, was killed Friday night. “He has never had a problem with anyone. I don't understand why they come kill him,” she said.
A make-shift memorial now sits in the spot where Antunez died.
The family plans to bury him in Honduras.
They have set up a fundraiser for the expenses, click here to help.
Advertisement
Police say two suspects approached Antunez and his friends Friday night in a maroon sedan and offered to sell them drugs. Antunez declined and the suspects drove off only to come back minutes later.
Both tried to rob the group with one suspect being armed. An altercation ensued and Antunez was shot. “I don't understand why someone come here and kill him. I don't understand. I don't understand,” said Gonzalez.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
APD is looking for those two suspects responsible.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Black male
- Estimated to be 6’ tall
- Thin build
- Last seen wearing a wine-colored sweatshirt
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Black male
- Light skin tone
- Estimated to be 5’7” tall
- Heavy-set
- Last seen wearing a white or light-colored short sleeve shirt
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide
at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime
Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime
Stoppers app.