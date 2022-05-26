Family pleads for answers 10 years after Austin father disappears

It has been 10 years since Austin father Adrian Washington disappeared.

"Me and Adrian were very close. I had Adrian when I was 14-years-old," said his mother Ionna Washington. "He was my heart." she added.

Ionna Washington says the two grew up together. Now, she is forced to grow old without her son, watching his own children become parents.

"I want Adrian back. But I know that he's not coming back. I know that. It's too, too long. It’s too long. It’s 10 years," she said, her voice cracking.

Adrian Washington disappeared on May 26, 2012. Detectives with the Austin Police Department say he visited Planet Fitness off of Anderson Lane just after 9 a.m. the day he disappeared.

Next, he went to "Fine Dry Cleaners" on Grand Avenue Parkway. He was given $300 worth of dry cleaning for free. Detectives were told it was because he was a "very good customer."

Cellphone records show two possible locations after the dry cleaners. The first, a field off of Dove Hill in Caldwell County, just south of Austin. Cadaver dogs have hit in the area, but searches have come up empty. The second location is off of Bark Lane, near 9610.

A photograph shared with FOX 7 Austin in 2016 showed Adrian Washington’s cousin at the property. Detectives named him a person of interest. Ionna Washington says she has tried to contact him a number of times, but feels as though he is avoiding her.

"He was always around the family. He was always a good person. And then. Then I look at him now and say, you know, ‘Why did you hurt him? Why did you? I feel like he set him up. You know, I really do," she said.

Police tracked Adrian Washington’s second cellphone to San Antonio. It was sold after someone reportedly found it on a sidewalk.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250 or APDMissing.Persons@austintexas.gov