Fans reflect on final day of NASCAR's takeover of Circuit of the Americas

The NASCAR race at Circuit of the Americas is done for the weekend, and fans are reflecting on the event.

This is the second year it's been held at COTA.

"It's great, beautiful day, you couldn't ask for anything better. We've enjoyed, got here early, and everything's been pleasant," Steven Martin said. "We came to the inaugural race last year, really enjoyed it, but it was raining and that was a totally different venture for us, but it was great."

Fans also had their thoughts on the track.

"I think it's a great location for it, it's got the room, it's a beautiful track, it's a very well-designed track, and I think NASCAR works perfect here," Dayton Martin said.

"It's amazing, track is huge. I didn't realize how big this track was, I'm not used to the long pauses of silence," Alan Brosser said.

"I'm not a huge fan of road courses, because I can't see it all, but it's fun, it's exhilarating," Pamela Waters said. "I like the oval tracks better, I like the long super speedways where they can push it in 200 miles an hour, I'm not so keen on the short little sharp turns, I want to see them go fast, I want to hear them get loud."

"They're not going in circles, so I like it better," Robert Chaney said.

Everyone has their favorite parts of the race.

"The Next Gen cars, they're way, way cooler than the old xfinity cars," Brosser said.

"Just the excitement, the energy, the fun, the beer," Waters said.

"It's just fun watching the cars go around really fast," 11-year-old Hayden said.

"We love it, wish it could last longer," Martin said.

