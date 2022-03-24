Live Updates: NASCAR takes over Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR is back in Austin as the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race takes place on Sunday, March 27, at Circuit of The Americas.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix begins at 2:30 p.m. Fans who are unable to attend the event can watch NASCAR at COTA on FOX 7 Austin.

There will be lots of events going on including a pre-race performance from Dripping Springs band Midland. The pre-race Midland concert is free with any race ticket. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum spoke to the band's lead singer about what fans can expect.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is NASCAR’s first 2022 road course weekend, and it culminates a three-day event that features the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series. The full race weekend schedule can be found here.

Tickets for the March 25-27 NASCAR at COTA tripleheader weekend are on sale now.

Fans who want to stay close to the action all weekend can also reserve a camping spot. Campground spaces start at just $100 and will be open from 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, through 12 p.m. Monday, March 28.

See below for live updates all weekend from Circuit of the Americas.

___

