Fans travel from across country to see Austin's first ever NASCAR race

For the first time ever, NASCAR was in town to burn some rubber on the Circuit of the Americas’ track. The event not only attracted Austinites, but racing fans from all over the country.

Rain or shine, no type of weather could stop NASCAR at the Circuit of the Americas.

"The weather, I mean, it's kind of down, but really overall I'm having a good time," said Garey Winthorp.

Winthrop is from Mississippi and has been a fan of NASCAR since he was a kid. He says he knew he had to come to Austin when he heard the race announcement. " It's just fun."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The weather also didn't stop other fans from coming out. Thousands of people filled the stands to watch the first major race at COTA since the pandemic.

Some fans say they did not mind the rain. One fan says it was a cool experience to see the drivers race in the rain.

"To get to see a road race and having NASCAR drive in the rain, that's pretty cool," said Jennifer Reynolds.

Fans say they cannot wait to do this all over again Sunday.

Advertisement

"One of the best experiences, honestly, in my life. I mean, it's so much fun here," said Winthorp.