Fasting-like diet could slow the aging process, study suggests: ‘Living longer and healthier’

Could adopting a fasting-like diet help slow down aging?

That’s the claim of researchers from the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology in Los Angeles, who led a study on the benefits of a "fasting-mimicking diet" (FMD).

In addition to reducing biological age and immune system aging, the diet was linked to reductions in insulin resistance and liver fat, according to a press release from the university.

The findings, published in Nature Communications on Feb. 20, were based on clinical trials that included 100 men and women between 18 and 70 years old.

Half of the group was randomly assigned to the FMD, adhering to the diet for five days followed by 25 days of normal eating for three or four cycles.

New study says fasting diet may help you live longer (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The control group ate either a normal diet or a Mediterranean-style diet.

The people in the FMD group showed decreased abdominal and liver fat, as well as reduced risk of metabolic syndrome, which can lead to heart disease, stroke and diabetes .

Those on the experimental diet also showed signs of a more youthful immune system.

Overall, the FMD adopters’ biological age was reduced by an average of 2.5 years based on the functioning of their cells and tissues, the researchers found.

"I think it is surprising that three cycles of the FMD done for only five days a month (15 days total) — which allow people to have modified/low calorie but regular meals and without changing the normal diet of the participants for the rest of the month — can have such an effect on biological age, body fat and a range of disease risk factors," senior author Valter Longo, USC Leonard Davis School Professor, told Fox News Digital.

If the cycles were continued for three cycles a year for 20 years, Longo projected that the FMD could reduce biological age by 11 years and reduce the risk of cancer , cardiovascular disease and diabetes by 10% to 30%.

"However, these are only simulations — and additional studies are necessary to confirm this potential of the FMD cycles," he added.

Prior studies in mice have identified additional benefits of the FMD, including reduced risk of age-related diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes, Vongo pointed out.

The diet has been previously to reduced chemo side effects, greater stem cell regeneration and reduced signs of dementia, the release stated.

What is the fasting-mimicking diet?

Originally developed by Longo, the FMD is a five-day diet that is low in overall calories, protein and carbohydrates and high in unsaturated fat.

The eating plan is designed to mimic a pure fast while still allowing consumption of essential nutrients.

"The fasting-mimicking diet (FMD), also known as the ProLon Diet, has been around for approximately seven years and has been studied in multiple clinical trials," Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital.

"By following a structured, very low-calorie nutrition plan for five days, the goal is to provide the benefits of a prolonged fast while still allowing individuals to eat," said Palinski-Wade, who was not involved in the USC study.

"The diet is designed to transition the body into a fasting state while nourishing it with specific nutrients to avoid activating food-sensing pathways."

(Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

In the USC study, the fasting-mimicking diet included energy bars, plant-based soups, chip snacks, energy drinks and tea, according to the release.

The FMD group also received a supplement with "high levels of minerals, vitamins and essential fatty acids."

The specific diet that was tested in the two trials is commercially available, but Longo said that university rules prevent him from sharing the name of the product.

"I think it is important to begin to consider the plant-based FMD intervention described here for two to three times a year as a way to prevent and treat some diseases, together with the right type of drugs," Longo said.

This could aid in "returning to full health and living longer and healthier, rather than continuing to take progressively more drugs as we age," he added.

For people aiming to prevent or treat diseases through the use of an FMD, Longo said people should first talk to a doctor .

Other experts weigh in on the diet

Melanie Avalon, an Atlanta-based health influencer who hosts "The Intermittent Fasting Podcast," was not involved in the study, but noted that the research provides "solid data" on how dietary and lifestyle changes affect the aging process.

"Our society's fascination with youth and longevity is well-known; however, measuring progress and biological improvements is often subjective," she told Fox News Digital.

While fasting is often pursued for its visible weight loss benefits, an expert noted that this study highlights its extended benefits for metabolic health. (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"The concept of ‘chronological age’ can mislead when assessing the body's aging rate and predicting lifespan," Avalon went on.

"For the first time, this study reveals that a fasting-mimicking diet can reduce one's biological age."

While traditional fasting can be daunting for some, FMD can be a more feasible alternative.

"It allows for physical, biological and epigenetic benefits without the need for prolonged water-only fasts," she said.

While fasting is often pursued for its visible weight loss benefits, Avalon noted that this study highlights FMD’s extended benefits for metabolic health.

"In an era obsessed with superficial youth and quick fixes, the fasting-mimicking diet offers a tangible method to systematically reverse aging and enhance metabolic health ," she said.

"Unlike the costly and extreme measures of ‘biohacking,’ the FMD provides an accessible and practical solution to reduce biological age."

Potential risks and limitations

Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina , who practices as The Lupus Dietitian, cautioned that she would not recommend the fasting-mimicking diet to any person who has struggled with an eating disorder in the past or who has trouble controlling their blood sugar.

"Restricting and changing eating patterns may have negative effects," she said.

Palinski-Wade agreed that those with underlying health conditions should speak to their physician before considering a restrictive diet plan.

"A very low-calorie diet may not be appropriate for those with uncontrolled diabetes, a history of hypoglycemia, a history of disordered eating, or those who are pregnant or nursing," she said.

Before making any dietary changes, Freirich stressed the need for "extensive education" to be provided.

"While changing the timing and amount of our food intake is an approach worth examining, it is also important to remember to choose health-promoting foods daily," the dietitian continued.

"The food choices we make daily have a large impact on our weight, blood sugars, heart health, immune system and more. If fasting doesn't feel like the right choice for you, speaking with a registered dietitian about the dietary changes for your health is always recommended."

The study had some limitations, both dietitians noted.

"It was a small sample size of healthy young-ish individuals," Freirich said. "The results may be helpful and useful for other people after more research is completed in a larger age range and including people with other medical concerns."

Palinski-Wade reiterated that the studies on FMD have included smaller sample sizes of generally healthy adults, which means the results cannot be generalized to all populations.

"FMD may offer promising benefits and may be an excellent tool to consider for those looking to improve long-term health and reduce future disease risk, but more research is needed on larger and more diverse populations to fully understand the benefits it may offer," she added.