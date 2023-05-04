Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Harker Heights

A Killeen man is dead after a vehicle struck him in Harker Heights Wednesday afternoon.

The Harker Heights Police Department says it responded to the auto-ped crash on I-14 westbound at Indian Trail around 2:15 p.m. on May 3. Police and fire crews also provided medical assistance at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man, later identified as 20-year-old Elijah Chiasson, had been in the center lane of traffic when he was struck. Chiasson was pronounced deceased at 3:55 p.m.

MORE BELL COUNTY NEWS

An accident report was filed, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time, says Harker Heights police.

This is an ongoing investigation by Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.