Harker Heights police investigating death of Killeen man

The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating the early morning death of a Killeen man.

HHPD says officers were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. March 9 to a shots fired call in the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Officers were told family members transported a victim to Seton Medical Center, and when officers arrived at the hospital, they reported seeing a man being taken inside the emergency room, says HHPD.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Taurus Berkhart Stubbs of Killeen. He was pronounced dead just before 5 a.m. and an autopsy has been ordered.

This is an ongoing investigation.