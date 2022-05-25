Man shot, killed at Travis County apartment complex: TCSO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed outside a north Travis County apartment complex overnight.

TCSO says that around 1:30 a.m. May 25, deputies responded to reports of shots fired and a deceased person inside a vehicle at the complex in the 3100 block of Shoreline Drive near the Wells Branch MUD Recreation Center.

When deputies arrived they found the body of a Black man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. TCSO says no suspect is in custody at this time, but detectives have determined those involved knew each other and this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

TCSO says this is the ninth homicide in its jurisdiction this year.