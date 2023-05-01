1 dead after skydiving accident in Caldwell County

A person is dead after a skydiving accident in Caldwell County, officials say.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the accident happened in Fentress, Texas around 1 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The FAA says that it investigates parachute packing and rules of flight, but does not determine cause.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that a man is deceased.

