Father's Day 2023: Specials and events from around Austin

Celebrate dad this week and weekend with these incredible Father's Day selections from across Central Texas.

Smoothie Special at The Well

The Well, the downtown Austin restaurant known for its healthy and sustainable menu, will be offering a smoothie special in its first ever smoothie collaboration with Natalie Ellis, CEO and co-founder of bossbabe, the podcast and online community focused on empowering women worldwide to build freedom-based businesses that alow them to find more harmony, fulfillment and peace in their lives.

The smoothie special is the bossbabe Smoothie, a pink strawberry-basil smoothie layered with chiai seed pudding and topped with hemp seeds.

The special is available at The Well's Second Street and Studio Three locations downtown.

National Bourbon Day at TenTen

Katana cocktail. (TenTen)

TenTen, the modern Japanese restaurant located in downtown Austin, is celebrating National Bourbon Day on Wednesday, June 14 by offering 50 percent off on its new Katana cocktail.

The new specialty cocktail includes Michtor's Bourbon, Sibui Pure Malt, Foro Vermouth, Nixta Elote and sesame oil.

The special will be offered during happy hour and dinner on Wednesday, June 14.

Father's Day and International Sushi Day at TenTen

Hamachi carpaccio. (TenTen)

TenTen is also offering specials on Sunday, June 18 to celebrate Father's Day and International Sushi Day.

Dine-in specials include $10 hang roll flights and 50 percent off Japanese Whiskey with the purchase of any way plate.

Online orders over $50 will also receive a free hamachi carpaccio.

Cigar and Whiskey Wednesdays at Devil May Care

Treat dad to cigar and whiskey specas this week at Devil May Care, the underground lounge in downtown Austin.

The lounge is launching Cigar and Whiskey Wednesdays, a new speakeasy-esque series upstairs on Devil May Care's intimate terrace.

The series will be offered Wednesdays from 6 p.m. until closing time. Reservations can be made here.

Bourbon and Boots Pop-Up at The Driskill Hotel

The Driskill Hotel, Sixth Street entrance. (The Driskill)

Treat dad to custom boots and bourbon at the iconic Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin.

The Driskill will be hosting a pop-up celebration of boots and bourbon on Wednesday, June 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Partnering with Hye-based Garrison Brothers Distillery and Alvies Boots, the Driskill will be offering hill-country crafted bourbon cocktails and personalized boot fittings.

Sign up for a custom boot fitting here.

Father's Day Mediterranean Brunch and Dinner at Aba

Shawarma Spiced Steak & Eggs. (Aba)

Treat Dad to lunch or dinner at Aba, the South Austin Mediterranean restaurant located on South Congress Avenue.

Aba will be offering brunch and dinner specials on Saturday, June 17 and Father's Day, June 18.

Brunch specials include Shawarma Spiced Skirt Steak & eggs with roasted Kennebac potatoes, nigella butter and tzatziki.

Dinner specials include Grilled Octopus with fingerlings and preserved lemon vinaigrette.

Father's Day Dinner Specials at Tillie's at Camp Lucy

Tillie's at Camp Lucy. (Camp Lucy)

Treat Dad to delectable dinner specials and Hill Country views at Tillie's at Camp Lucy in Dripping Springs.

Tillie's, the American nouveau restaurant nestled in Camp Lucy, the secluded ranch retreat in the Hill Country, will be offering a number of dinner specials, curated by executive chef Andy Knudson, on Father's Day, June 18.

Specials include: