911 lines down in Fayette County: FCSO

911 and landlines are down at the Fayettte County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff.

Fayette County's 911 calls are being rerouted to Lee County. However, the sheriff's office says they are not trying to inundate them with their calls.

Those in Fayette County who have an emergency are asked to call the county's 911 dispatch cell phone at 979-966-2053.

MORE STORIES

FCSO has not said what caused the outage.











