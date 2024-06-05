2 arrested in Fayette County after stealing guns, van, bicycle: sheriff

Two men are in custody in Fayette County after they allegedly stole multiple firearms, a van, and a bicycle and caused property damage all in one day.

39-year-old Roberto Luna and 31-year-old Cody Powell of Halletsville were arrested June 3. Luna is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful carrying a weapon and Powell has been charged with evading arrest and possession of stolen property.

Burglary charges are pending for both men.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cody Powell (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 8:10 a.m. on June 3, it received a 911 call about property damage caused by an unknown vehicle backing into a tree while leaving a property on Gebert Road.

While deputies were responding to that call, dispatch received another call about a suspicious vehicle on Salem Freyburg Road, which intersects with Gebert Road. Deputies arrived and found an unoccupied Ford Fusion and saw a man in dark clothing running in the pasture. A citizen also reported another man hiding in the grass who was detained by deputies.

Dispatch then received another call about a stolen white van from a Schulenburg business which matched the description of the vehicle that caused the property damage. The van was later found abandoned on Salem Freyburg Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Stolen firearms recovered (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also learned that the residence on Gebert Road where the property damage had occurred had also been burglarized, and multiple firearms were stolen.

Multiple agencies responded, and a reverse 911 call was released to a four-mile radius of where the second man had been seen running. A drone was also deployed to search the area alongside deputies.

Later that same day, dispatch received a call about a suspicious person walking on Salem Freyburg Road. Investigators found the man riding a bicycle which was later reported stolen. The man left the bicycle behind and fled on foot into a pasture, but was taken into custody.

All the weapons reported stolen were recovered by deputies the next day in the field where the two men were trying to evade arrest.