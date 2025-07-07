Fayette County deputies investigating drive-by shooting near Winchester

The Brief Deputies asking for information regarding a drive-by shooting near Winchester Fayette County officials said it happened on May 26 on Zilss Road FCSO is looking for a dark-colored, four-door pickup



Fayette County officials are asking for information regarding a drive-by shooting near Winchester.

What happened?

The backstory:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on May 26, around 1:20 a.m. on Zilss Rd. near Winchester.

A deputy responded to a home on Zilss Road after the homeowner woke up and found bullet damage to his house and car. Spent casings were found in the road in front of the home.

Footage showed a dark-colored, four-door pickup stopping in front of the home before shots were fired. The pickup then left and headed toward Bastrop County.

If anyone has any information, contact Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 979-968-8477. You will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this case.