Fayette County deputies find bundled cash, drug paraphernalia during traffic stop

A San Antonio man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Fayette County uncovered bundles of cash and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, a Fayette County deputy performed a traffic stop on a Hyundai SUV on I-10 westbound near the 664-mile marker.

FCSO says when the deputy made contact with the driver, he did not provide identification and "several criminal indicators were given." A K-9 officer was called to assist at that point. The K-9 altered on the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

The search revealed bundled bulk cash totaling $24,750 under the driver's seat and drug paraphernalia and cell phone behind the radio cluster in the dash. Also found in the car was a ledger with names and dollar amounts that is consistent with human smuggling and money laundering incidents, says FCSO.

The driver was later transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center, where he was positively identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mendoza-Munguia.

FCSO says he also had two active warrants for his arrest for an accident involving damage to a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Both warrants were confirmed valid out of Bexar County. He was also charged for Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000.