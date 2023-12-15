Over $100,000 seized in traffic stop; suspects charged with money laundering: FCSO
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - In Fayette County, the sheriff's office says they seized over $100,000 after a traffic stop this week.
The suspects have been identified as Efrain Laurel and Adrianna Valencia.
According to the sheriff's office, they were pulled over Thursday morning for a traffic violation, but the investigator got permission to search the vehicle.
We are told he found drug concealment materials in an ice chest and bundles of cash in a body carrier wrapped around the passenger.
The seized cash totaled to $109,608.
Both suspects have been charged with felony money laundering.