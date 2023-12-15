Expand / Collapse search

Over $100,000 seized in traffic stop; suspects charged with money laundering: FCSO

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Fayette County
FOX 7 Austin

Fayette Co. police seize over $100,000

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - In Fayette County, the sheriff's office says they seized over $100,000 after a traffic stop this week.

The suspects have been identified as Efrain Laurel and Adrianna Valencia.

According to the sheriff's office, they were pulled over Thursday morning for a traffic violation, but the investigator got permission to search the vehicle.

We are told he found drug concealment materials in an ice chest and bundles of cash in a body carrier wrapped around the passenger.

The seized cash totaled to $109,608.

Both suspects have been charged with felony money laundering.