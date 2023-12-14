Shooting in Walmart parking lot leaves 1 dead in Manor

Manor police say a man has been killed in a shooting.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 3:53 a.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot in the 11900 block of E. US Hwy 290.

When police arrived, they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they used surveillance video to determine that this appears to be an isolated incident. They say there is no risk to the public.

Manor police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Hwy 290. (Manor Police Department)

There is still no suspect in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 512-272-8177 or police@manortx.gov.

