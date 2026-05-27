Fayette County shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect charged with murder

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The Brief A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder The deadly shooting happened on April 26 at the "Best Thang Smoking" trail ride at the R.C. Pavilion on Munke Rd. A 24-year-old man died from his injuries



A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Fayette County last month.

The backstory:

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on April 26, at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shots-fired call at the "Best Thang Smoking" trail ride at the R.C. Pavilion on Munke Rd.

When deputies arrived, they found a 24-year-old man, from Caldwell County, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, deputies and the Texas Rangers identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Robert Earl Crawford III, 19, of Somerville, was charged with murder and aggravated assault mass shooting.

He is being held in custody at a federal corrections unit due to his arrest on an unrelated charge.