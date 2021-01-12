FBI warns of "armed protests" at state capitols ahead of, on Inauguration Day

An internal FBI bulletin warns of "armed protests" at state capitols ahead of, and on, Inauguration Day. Texas DPS has deployed "additional resources" to the state capitol in response.

Read their full statement:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety. As a result, the department has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Texas State Capitol. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to adjust our operations as needed to maintain public order and address potential threats. The department remains committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Tuesday, troopers were present during an armed demonstration at the Texas State Capitol where extreme right-wing groups gathered to protest the results of the election. "We were cheated, bottom line, cheated out of our country and we are pissed off!" shouted a demonstrator in tactical gear.

Advertisement

U.S. Election officials say there is no proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Still, conspiracy theories have run wild -- fueling violent events like the fatal storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

"When’s the last time you saw the capitol stormed in D.C.? Americans are upset." said Samuel Hall of "Patriots for America."

Demonstrators at the Texas Capitol Tuesday told FOX 7 Austin the events should be taken as a "warning." Group leaders called to continue demonstrations. "Every capitol join your patriots and get a headcount, begin to assemble it is our right. Do it before they take those rights away!" said the man in tactical gear.

Stratfor Risk Assistance and Network Exchange Executive Director Brian Lynch spent more than 20 years with the FBI. "The key component of this is the intelligence of what the intent capability are of the protestors that might show up at any location," he said.

Tuesday demonstrators at the Texas Capitol called for secession. "America is already walking away from Texas!" shouted the man in tactical gear.

Texas GOP chairman Allen West, who has called for secession, could be seen shaking hands and making small talk in the crowd Tuesday. A sign of the growing rift among the right.

"Hold the RINO’s accountable!" shouted the man in tactical gear. "They are going to be held accountable, we are holding them accountable." another demonstrator replied.