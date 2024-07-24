First positive human case of West Nile virus reported in Hays County

The first positive human case of West Nile virus has been reported in Hays County.

The Hays County Health Department (HCHD) said on July 24, there was a laboratory-confirmed, positive human case of West Nile Virus. This is the first reported human case of West Nile Virus for the 2024 season in Hays County.

The patient is a resident of the 78610 ZIP code, in Buda, and was diagnosed with West Nile Fever.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body and swollen lymph nodes.

Hays County Epidemiologist Ian Harris reminds residents that "West Nile Virus is not contagious and that humans are 'dead-end hosts.' Humans are not capable of transmitting the virus to other individuals."

DSHS confirmed a second positive mosquito pool in the unincorporated area of the 78666 ZIP code on July 23. The first reported positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus in Hays County was on July 19.

Public health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their properties.

For more information regarding mosquito abatement, contact Hays County Development Services at 512-393-2150.

Residents can view Mosquito Tracking Locations via the Hays County Development Services GIS Dashboard.