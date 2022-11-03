FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues

The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ."

In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

In a follow-up tweet, the FBI said it was "taking a proactive measure with this warning" while investigation the threat.

The nature of the threat is currently unclear.

"We are deeply alarmed by @FBI reports of a credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey," the American Jewish Committee said in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with the local Jewish community at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said.

The NYPD also announced Thursday that its intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus are working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to ensure safety at synagogues in New York City and the tri-state area.