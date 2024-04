FCI Dublin closing, women transferred elsewhere

article

The scandal-plagued Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin is closing, KTVU has learned.

In an email Monday, Bureau of Prisons Director Colette S. Peters told KTVU that the all-women's prison is "not meeting expected standards and the best course of action is to close the facility."

Peters said that the decision is being made after "ongoing evaluation of the effectiveness of those unprecedented steps and additional resources."

There are about 640 women at the prison. Buses were seen at the prison parking lot on Monday morning, presumably to begin taking women elsewhere. A source said that every woman inside the prison will be transferred elsewhere by Friday.

"My niece just called me this morning," said Lisa, the aunt of an incarcerated woman. "She is petrified because she doesn't know where she is going."

Lisa said her niece was actually supposed to be released in the next week or so, and now she has no idea what her fate is.

"So whether this is a good or bad thing for the prison in general, I can't say," she said.

Peters said this move is being made after the Bureau of Prisons has taken "unprecedented steps and provided a tremendous amount of resources to address culture, recruitment and retention, aging infrastructure - and most critical - employee misconduct."

To date, eight correctional officers, including the warden, have been charged with sex crimes. Seven so far have been found guilty and sentenced to prison themselves.

Still, the prison's problems have persisted. Earlier this month, the FBI raided the facility and that same week, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonazlez Rogers mandated a special master to oversee reforms at FCI Dublin. In addition, a court-mandated report was released this month, showing that the prison is also riddled with mold and asbestos.

Meanwhile, Peters said that "planning for the deactivation is currently ongoing, and we will have more updates as that process continues."

She added that no employees will lose their jobs and the women at FCI Dublin will be transferred to other facilities.

In a cryptic note, Peters said the closure of the institution may be temporary but "certainly will result in a mission change."

Rhonda Fleming, an incarcerated woman at FCI Dublin and another employee of the prison, told KTVU they believe that the facility could eventually house all men, but that speculation was not confirmed.

Last week, she emailed KTVU with suspicions of the closure. She told KTVU she knew of several California women being held at the Oklahoma transfer center. Instead of coming to California, they are now being sent to places in Illinois, she said.

"The evil is beyond comprehension," Fleming said. "God will deal severely with these prison officials."

Fleming said that appointing a special master was not supposed to harm women, it was supposed to help them.

The closure came as a surprise to the attorney who sued the BOP on behalf of eight incarcerated women who have been the victims of sexual assault, rape and retaliation.

"This is unprecedented for the BOP," Oren Nimni, litigation director at Rights Behind Bars, whose lawsuit prompted the special master. "We were not informed as part of our case that the facility was going to be closed. So, I am definitely surprised and it is definitely a big deal. But in the grand scheme of things, it's the appropriate outcome."

As of April 2024, seven FCI Dublin correctional officers have been sentenced for sex crimes and the eighth officer seems to be heading to trial.

As Nimni sees it, the closure is the right thing to do.

"The Bureau of Prisons says they understand that there's been a long history of constitutional violations at the facility," Nimni said. "Things are currently broken there and they're unable to be fixed, and that the only solution then is to close the facility and hopefully let the women inside out on home confinement, out to some sort of supervised released."

Nimni said he wasn't sure how this would affect the job of Wendy Still, who was chosen last week to be the court-appointed special master.

"It's unclear what exactly is going to happen," Nimni said.

But he guessed that the special master will "likely be a big part of what happens to the women inside the facility" as it plans to close.

"You know, the government can't avoid accountability just by changing a policy or closing a facility," he said. "Scrutiny is still necessary. And even though there are significant problems at FCI Dublin, many of those problems exist in other facilities. And they can't just shift the burden to one facility or another, both in terms of population amounts and in terms of abuse."

