FDA clears use of first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

Stelo will be the first glucose biosensor in the U.S. cleared for use without a prescription.

This device, created by Dexcom, is a small sensor worn on the back of the upper arm, and it can provide glucose insights to a user’s smartphone, according to a company release.

People 18 years old or older who don’t take insulin can use the device, but the FDA says that the device is not for individuals with hypoglycemia or low blood sugar.

A price for the device has not been released yet, but Dexcom says it will be available for purchase online without a prescription beginning this summer.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



