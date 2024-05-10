WATCH: Texas severe weather videos

AUSTIN, Texas - Severe weather hit parts of Central Texas with large hail falling in some areas.
Take a look at some videos that FOX 7 Austin viewers captured.
_____
Severe weather in Driftwood
Dan Alexander captured video of hail falling in Driftwood.
Texas weather: Hail in San Marcos
John sent in video to FOX 7 Austin of hail in San Marcos.
Texas weather: Hail in Dripping Springs
Annie Bouckley sent in video of hail in Dripping Springs.
Severe weather: Hail falls in Giddings
Reyna Arreola sent in video to FOX 7 Austin of hail in Giddings.
Severe weather in Wimberley
Nick Resendez captured video of hail in Wimberley.
Texas weather: Hail in Wimberley
Doug McLean caught video of hail falling in Wimberley.
Texas weather: Hail in Giddings
FOX 7 viewer Matt sent in video of hail falling in Giddings.