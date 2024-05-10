Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Texas severe weather videos

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 10, 2024 9:15am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Severe weather hit parts of Central Texas with large hail falling in some areas. 

Take a look at some videos that FOX 7 Austin viewers captured.

_____

Severe weather in Driftwood

Dan Alexander captured video of hail falling in Driftwood.

Texas weather: Hail in San Marcos

John sent in video to FOX 7 Austin of hail in San Marcos.

Texas weather: Hail in Dripping Springs

Annie Bouckley sent in video of hail in Dripping Springs.

Severe weather: Hail falls in Giddings

Reyna Arreola sent in video to FOX 7 Austin of hail in Giddings.

Severe weather in Wimberley

Nick Resendez captured video of hail in Wimberley.

Texas weather: Hail in Wimberley

Doug McLean caught video of hail falling in Wimberley.

Texas weather: Hail in Giddings

FOX 7 viewer Matt sent in video of hail falling in Giddings.