FEMA awards $1.8M grant to Texas DPS for COVID-19 response

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Austin) has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a $1.8 million grant to Texas DPS to use in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A healthcare worker organizes Covid-19 tests that were just administered at United Memorial Medical Center Covid-19 testing site in Houston, Texas Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

The funding is intended to be used for the distribution of test kits, deployment of personnel to complete various tasks, and testing coordination statewide. The funding will also help provide medical care and transportation by aircraft of COVID test samples to provide test results.

“I am pleased to announce this $1.8 million grant for the DPS that will greatly benefit the entire Austin community and our state as a whole. Ensuring Texas is equipped with resources like test kits and emergency personnel is vital stopping the spread of the virus in our communities,” said Congressman Williams. “While the 25th District has already received much-needed funding for operation centers, this grant will allow us to further combat COVID-19 as we work together to protect and serve Texans.”

