FEMA in Williamson County for preliminary tornado damage assessment

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are in Williamson County today and tomorrow to conduct a damage assessment.

A press conference will be held with FEMA to discuss the preliminary damage assessment process and how they have been working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Williamson County. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Williamson County Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC).

Williamson County officials recently completed their initial assessment of tornado damage. Officials reported 1,119 buildings received some type of damage from the tornados throughout the area.

For those affected by the tornado that need assistance, the MARC is open to anyone regardless if they live in the county or not. It is located at the Williamson County Expo Center at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor. It is open Wednesday, March 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

