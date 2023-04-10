2 arrested in connection to fentanyl poisoning of Georgetown High School student

Two people were arrested in connection to a fentanyl poisoning of a Williamson County high school student.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said with the help of local law enforcement, two people were arrested for a fentanyl poisoning.

The victim was a Georgetown High School student, and died from the poisoning in January 2023.

In March, the Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill to classify fentanyl overdoses as poisonings.

It would allow prosecutors to charge people who make, sell, and deliver deadly drugs with murder. Charges for distribution of non-lethal fentanyl would also be upgraded.

Harris County Senator Joan Huffman says data shows fentanyl is the number one killer of people 18-45 in the U.S.

"According to the CDC, in the 12-month period ending in February 2022, more than 75,000 Americans died from overdosing on synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl," she said.

Senate Bill 645 passed unanimously this week, allowing medical examiners to designate fentanyl deaths as poisonings. This will allow prosecutors to charge distributors with murder.

In Hays County, several high school students have died from fentanyl poisonings. Parents and law enforcement continue to raise awareness on this crime.