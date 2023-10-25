4 alleged fentanyl traffickers arrested in connection with death of Army spouse

Four people, including one from Central Texas, have been arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking that resulted in the death of a U.S. Army spouse.

36-year-old Julio Bonilla-Tirado aka "Falo" of Copperas Cove; 28-year-old Gilberto Hernandez-Marin aka "Joyto," "Lento," and "El Viejo" of Puerto Rico; 31-year-old Juan Cabral aka "Juanki" of Puerto Rico; and 31-year-old Adxel Romero-Flores aka "Axel" of Puerto Rico are all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl resulting in death and unlawful communications.

The four were allegedly responsible for transporting more than two pounds of fentanyl pills into the Central Texas area, some of which caused the death of a dependent spouse of a Fort Cavazos soldier, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

MORE ON THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC

Bonilla-Tirado was arrested by Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Copperas Cove Police Department on Sept. 14. Hernandez-Marin was arrested by the Puerto Rico Police Department on Oct. 8. Cabral was captured by the United States Marshal Service Puerto Rico Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 19.

Romero-Flores is currently incarcerated in Puerto Rico for an unrelated charge and is pending transfer into federal custody.

All four are all facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.