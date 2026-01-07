Festival of Trees: 2 organizations helping servicemembers, families get financial boost

The Brief Festival of Trees is a Christmas Tree decorating, donation collection competition Gunn Auto Group in San Antonio displayed eight trees decorated by eight military-focused organizations Two of those organizations received $5K in prizes to further their missions



Some local organizations that help military members and their families are getting a financial boost following a holiday initiative.

Local perspective:

The Gunn Auto Group held a Christmas tree decorating and donation collection competition. The winners were announced Wednesday morning.

Eight ten-foot Christmas trees, decorated by eight different military-focused organizations, were displayed at Gunn Auto Group dealerships and collision centers in the San Antonio area. Each tree told a story of service, sacrifice, and family.

Community members voted for the best decorated tree and others donated hygiene items to support troops and families in need.

"This is a program that really hits close to home," Gunn Acura general manager Jay Carver said. "Our founder, Pop Gunn, served under General Patton in World War II, so this allows us to carry his legacy forward of service."

Carver said it is also a way for the company to give back to those who protect our freedom.

"The Gunn Auto Group is very sincerely appreciative of all that our military provides for us in regards to our safety and our freedom," Carver said.

At Wednesday’s announcement, oversized checks revealed the winners. $5,000 went to the Military-Civilian Charitable Foundation for collecting the most hygiene items. The president said this support is coming at a critical time.

"With the government closure this year, we’re down about $11,000 in our giving, so this is going to help us immensely," Military-Civilian Charitable Foundation President Laura Read said.

Another $5,000 went to Soldiers’ Angels, who had the most votes.

"We're really proud of our beautiful tree, which we call branches of gratitude and I feel like that really ties into the mission of Soldiers’ Angels and what we do and we show gratitude for all of the service members and veterans, veterans of all generations, not here just in San Antonio, but across the entire country and even around the world," Soldiers’ Angels Marketing and Communications Vice President Michelle Julazadeh Chavarin said.

She said the money will directly support their monthly food distribution for low-income service members and veterans.

Organizers said they hope the impact of this holiday initiative will last long after the season ends.

"All of us have not only employees but family members that have been involved with the military and served our country, and so it really means a lot for us to be able to give back to the people that provide so much for us," Carver said.

What's next:

The trees will be coming down soon but be on the lookout for some newly decorated trees next year.