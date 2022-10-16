Final day of ACL 2022 draws tens of thousands

Tens of thousands of music fans descended on Zilker Park once more Sunday as another Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up.

Sunday's headliners included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paramore, and Kacey Musgraves.

"He had never been to a concert before ever, so what an experience, right?," said Alita Andrick, who traveled in from New Mexico with David Archibeque.

"I'm just a huge fan of live music and being in Austin Texas as well is amazing, and the weather's been awesome this weekend as well," he chimed in.

Attendees did their best to stay hydrated and cool in the shade, despite the weather all weekend being a bit on the warm side. "It's been hot but we're still here," said Stephen Garcia, a longtime attendee of the festival.

"And we've been here all three days from 1:00 to shutting it down. It's been my first time here. Love it," added Priscilla Gutierrez.

MORE ACL 2022 COVERAGE

Artists from all genres, from P!nk to The Chicks to Paramore, Lil Nas X to Boy George & the Culture Club, attracted fans from all over.

The event was also not just about the music, but local food and vendors as well. "I really like how ACL brings in the local feel, local vendors, really showcases what Austin's all about," said Jarrell Sims, who was attending ACL for the second time.

For vendors like Lisa Crowder, it's a huge boost to her jewelry business. She was one of 10 vendors at the festival.

"It's awesome. Everybody is in such a great mood and having a good time and it's super fun," Crowder said. "Not only are people buying stuff here, but they're also seeing my name, and I have a shop in town as well so get to give them information about coming by the shop."

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed this year after 2021's festival required proof of vaccination and mask-wearing in certain areas.

Fans who spoke to FOX 7 Austin say it's been a great experience and they'll be back next year. Attendance has hovered between 70,000 and 75,000 people each day of this year's festival.