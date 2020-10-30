Final day for early voting in 2020 election

It's your last opportunity to cast a ballot during the early voting period in Texas. If you don't vote today you'll have to vote on Election Day, November 3.

The Texas Secretary of State says more than nine million votes have been cast which is roughly 53% of registered voters.

Governor Greg Abbott allowed the state six extra days of voting due to COVID-19 concerns.

Travis County election officials have been working to make the process easier for those who have yet to make it to the polls.

While most polling locations are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., select mega centers will remain open until 9 p.m. They include the Austin Central Library, Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, two at Southpark Meadows, the Millenium Youth Complex, and the polling location at Ben Hur Shrine Center.

Numbers indicate more than 20,000 Travis County voters made their choice yesterday alone. That's in addition to the nearly 500,000 votes already submitted in the county.

This year's numbers have already surpassed those from the 2016 presidential election.

Later this afternoon, specific early voting locations will provide live music known as Voter City Limits for those waiting in line to cast their ballot.

For more information on how to vote and important ballot issues, you can go here.

