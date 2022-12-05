Firefighter injured, building partially collapsed in Avery Ranch Golf Course fire

article

A firefighter is injured and a building has partially collapsed in a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin.

AFD says the firefighter had minor burns and is able to continue working on scene.

Firefighters say an employee saw the cart barn on fire around 5:30 a.m. and called for help. There are about 80 golf carts inside the building.

About 50 firefighters have been sent to the scene and Cedar Park and Round Rock is assisting AFD.

AFD says the fire is under control, but it's not out yet. They are currently looking for hotspots in the rubble of the partially collapsed building.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters battling a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course. Photo Courtesy: AFD

Fortunately, there have been no issues with the gasoline inside the golf carts in the building, but the tires and fiberglass materials have been an issue fighting the blaze.

Still no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.