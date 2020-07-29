Fire breaks out after train derailment, bridge collapse over Tempe Town Lake

A bridge over Tempe Town Lake has caught on fire and partially collapsed after a train derailed.

Tempe Fire Department officials say the derailment happened around 6 a.m. on July 29 and involved a Union Pacific train. At least 90 firefighters are on the scene.

One person is being treated of smoke inhalation, officials say.

Officials with Union Pacific say eight to ten rail cars caught on fire. Three tank cars fell into the park below; two of them contained cyclohexanone with the third containing a rubber material.

Cyclohexanone is a flammable, colorless oily liquid, and nearly 95% of its manufacturing is used to make nylon, according to the National Library of Medicine.

None of the rail cars are reported leaking, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The bridge had recieved its yearly inspection on July 9, train officials say.

Traffic near the area is being restricted near the lake and west of downtown Tempe, and Valley Metro light rail trains are being rerouted at Mill Avenue/3rd Street and 50th Street/Washington.

The Loop 101 ramp to Loop 202 westbound are being shut down, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, with more closures planned soon.

The City of Tempe has cancelled all boating activities and classes due to the derailment, and the lake is closed until further notice.

The 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) man-made lake is a popular recreation spot for jogging, cycling and boating located near Arizona State University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

