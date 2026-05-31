Fire causes extensive damage to Bar Peached on West 6th Street in Austin

The Brief A massive early Sunday morning fire has forced the popular Austin establishment Bar Peached to close indefinitely due to severe roof and kitchen damage. Fire officials confirmed the building was empty when the blaze broke out and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under active investigation.



A popular West 6th Street bar has been forced to close its doors after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The Austin Fire Department reported the situation at Bar Peached around 6:25 AM, after a fire breached through the roof. Pressler Street between 5th and 6th Streets was shut down as crews worked to battle the blaze. Searches confirmed that no occupants were inside the bar, with the fire ruled as knocked down around 6:51 AM.

The damage to the building was extensive, with a large portion of the roof caved in from the fire. Photos released by Bar Peached also showed large pools of water in the seating area, with the kitchen suffering severe burn damage.

"It's super busy, like I'm always seeing people walking up and down the street and there are lines that they're waiting outside," said Trista Cardona, as she recalled how popular Bar Peached was along West 6th Street. She works down the street at a nearby nail salon, finding the level of destruction hard to believe. "Like it's very intense. It looks like it is going to be a while for them to get it back up and running."

What they're saying:

In a social media post, the founder of Bar Peached, Eric Silverstein said,

"This morning, I woke up to call from the Austin Fire Department. Unfortunately, it was bad news. Bar Peached had sustained a significant fire. The damage is bad and we will be closed for a while. This one hurts. So much love, passion, sweat and tears have been poured into this building by so many people over the years. Thank you to the @austinfiredept for responding so quickly and their heroic efforts to put this fire out. We will keep you updated and are thankful to report nobody was injured. Please visit our sister restaurants with @peachedtortilla in the meantime."

For those that call the area home, they have no doubt that the community will come together to help the bar bounce back.

"This community on this street in this neighborhood is very close-knit, so I do think people will come by to support," said Suzanne Heritage, who lives in the Clarksville neighborhood. "Just for the owner's sake, again, employee’s sake that I hope that they can rebuild and set up and figure out what was going on. Rectify the issue and open stronger and better as they move forward."

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Austin Fire Department.