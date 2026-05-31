Texas Silver Alert: Missing 69-year-old Lockhart man

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The Brief Texas authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Jack Mayberry, a 69-year-old Lockhart man who was last seen around midnight Saturday. He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Police are asking anyone with information or who spots him wearing his tan cap, green pants, and gray shirt to immediately call 911.



Texas authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old Lockhart man who has been reported missing and is believed to be at risk due to a cognitive impairment.

What we know:

The Lockhart Police Department is searching for Jack Mayberry, a white male who was last seen around midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of South Main Street in Lockhart, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Alert Network.

Jack Mayberry

Mayberry is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 179 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, gray shirt, green pants and black shoes.

Authorities said Mayberry has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

What you can do:

The Silver Alert was issued Sunday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials are asking anyone who sees Mayberry or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-736-3211.

Media inquiries can be directed to the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-3461.