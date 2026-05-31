Texas Silver Alert: Missing 69-year-old Lockhart man
LOCKHART, Texas - Texas authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old Lockhart man who has been reported missing and is believed to be at risk due to a cognitive impairment.
What we know:
The Lockhart Police Department is searching for Jack Mayberry, a white male who was last seen around midnight Saturday in the 1500 block of South Main Street in Lockhart, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Alert Network.
Jack Mayberry
Mayberry is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 179 pounds, with green eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, gray shirt, green pants and black shoes.
Authorities said Mayberry has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
What you can do:
The Silver Alert was issued Sunday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials are asking anyone who sees Mayberry or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-736-3211.
Media inquiries can be directed to the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-3461.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas DPS.