Fire crews work to control 100-acre grass fire near Travis County Expo Center

Fire crews are working to put out a fire near the Travis County Expo Center. This is a three-alarm fire.

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters are working to put out a large grass fire at Decker Lane and Hog Eye Road, just south of Loyola Lane in East Travis County.

As of August 9, around 9 p.m., the fire is about 100 acres and is 95 percent contained.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews working to control large grass fire near Decker Lane and Hog Eye Road. Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

AFD said two empty structures were involved in the fire. No other structures were involved.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area for the next few hours.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates