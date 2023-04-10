Fire destroys metal structure in Fayette County

article

A fire that destroyed a metal structure in Fayette County started in a woodshop working area, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The fire broke out Saturday, April 8, around 1:20 p.m. on Klaus Rd. near FM 1457.

When the Round Top – Warrenton Fire Department arrived, the structure was fully engulfed so they called in the Carmine Fire Department to help.

Fortunately, all of the occupants were out of the building and no injuries were reported.

The building was a total loss.