Fire destroys restaurant in Marble Falls

A fire destroyed a restaurant in Marble Falls Wednesday evening, according to Marble Falls PD.

Marble Falls residents say the fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Spicewood Fire Rescue says it is assisting Marble Falls Fire Rescue with a large commercial fire in the city, and that a large column of smoke is visible from Spicewood.

Marble Falls police say the fire is 60 percent contained and that 281 is shut down between First and Third Streets. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.