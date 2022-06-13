Fire destroys home in Noack Hill neighborhood in Spicewood

Extreme heat and wind conditions were a challenge for firefighters battling a fire that destroyed a home in Spicewood.

Just before 1 p.m. on June 12, the Pedernales Fire Department was called to the Noack Hill neighborhood, about a mile off Highway 71.

Multiple fire departments responded and when fire crews arrived they found a home covered in flames.

There was a report that a person was trapped inside, but the person turned out to not be at home.

Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Austin-Travis County medics also helped at least three firefighters with heat-related issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.