One person rescued from fire in Lago Vista

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Lago Vista
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire at a home on Coyote Trail in Lago Vista Tuesday morning. Video courtesy: Travis County ESD #1.

LAGO VISTA, Texas - One person was rescued Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in Lago Vista.

Travis County Emergency Services District 1 responded to the fire on Coyote Trail early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say someone was inside the home, when the fire broke out in a structure on the side.

That person had to be rescued. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Coyote Trail Tuesday morning. (Travis County ESD #1)