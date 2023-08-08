One person rescued from fire in Lago Vista
LAGO VISTA, Texas - One person was rescued Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in Lago Vista.
Travis County Emergency Services District 1 responded to the fire on Coyote Trail early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters say someone was inside the home, when the fire broke out in a structure on the side.
That person had to be rescued. No injuries were reported.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
