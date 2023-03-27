Fire in multi-family home shuts down several lanes of Congress

article

Austin firefighters are asking people to avoid Congress south of Ben White as they work a fire at a multi-family dwelling in South Austin.

The northbound lanes are currently closed.

Firefighters say the fire is out and there are no civilian or firefighter injuries, but they are still on scene.

People should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several lanes of Congress are closed as firefighters work to put out fire near Ben White. (ATX Transportation)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.