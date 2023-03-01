Fire breaks out at Round Rock temporary ice storm debris drop-off site

Round Rock firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire at the City's temporary brush drop-off site.

When firefighters arrived just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 28, they found heavy machinery on fire at the drop-off site on E. Palm Valley Blvd.

The excavator and mulcher were being used for brush disposal after last month's ice storm.

It took about 18 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control, and it was out by 10:29 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, Round Rock residents were advised to stay in their homes while the fire was burning, but the advisory has since been lifted. There's no threat to the public.

No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.